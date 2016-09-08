Body found in Leeds woodland

A body has been found in woodland in Leeds this morning.
Police were called shortly after 11.30am to woods near Limewood Approach in Seacroft.
A spokesman said the area has been cordoned off while enquiries take place to establish the circumstances.
