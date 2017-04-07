Body found in river near Bolton Abbey during search for missing North Yorkshire woman

A body has been found in the search for missing Glusburn woman Pamela Morris.

The body was found in the river near Bolton Abbey at around 11.45am today.

North Yorkshire Police said that at this stage there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The family and friends of Pamela, 61, who previously made an emotional appeal for her return, have asked for their privacy to be respected.

She was last seen on Tuesday in Skipton.