Body found near North Bridge

Police are investigating after a body was found near North Bridge, Halifax, this afternoon (Thursday).

Officers were called to North Bridge Street at around 1pm, following reports of a body in the water.

One motorist, who was diverted from the area, reported seeing emergency services including police, firefighters and an ambulance at the scene.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Calderdale CID said; “We are working on behalf of the Coroner to establish the full circumstances of what took place. As with all sudden and unexplained deaths our priority is to identify this man and speak with his family.”