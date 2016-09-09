Body found under collapsed power station identified as Rotherham man

The body of a man found in the collapsed wreckage of Didcot power station has been identified as that of Ken Cresswell, from Rotherham.

The 57-year-old, from Clifton, died after the boiler house he was helping to demolish collapsed in February.

His body was buried under the wreckage of the collapsed structure in Oxfordshire until it was recovered on Wednesday.

The body of another man, John Shaw, 61, also from Rotherham, is still missing.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and also with the family of the remaining missing man, John Shaw.

"A joint Thames Valley Police and Health Safety Executive investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances which led to the collapse of the boiler house and the subsequent deaths."