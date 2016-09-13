Body in Leeds woods believed to be missing Polish man

Police investigating the discovery of a body in woods in Leeds believe it to be that of a missing Polish man.

Although a formal identification is still to take place, a police spokesman today said officers believed it was Janusz Cieszynski.

A body was found in woodland near Limewood Approach in Seacroft last week.

Mr Cieszynski was last seen on August 8 at the address where he was staying in Kingsdale Court, Seacroft.

The body was found in woodland off Limewood Approach in Seacroft on September 8.

The spokesman said Mr Cieszynski’s family had been informed.

He added: “A post mortem examination was inconclusive and further work is ongoing to establish the cause of his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”

A crime scene investigator at the woodland off Limewood Approach, Leeds.

Mr Cieszynski had travelled to the city to visit friends and was due to return to work in Sweden before he went missing.

A number of appeals for information on his whereabouts were issued, with police saying earlier this month that they were “increasingly concerned” for the 44-year-old’s welfare.