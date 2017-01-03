Body in river man named as police in York appeal for information

POLICE have named the man whose body was recovered from the River Ouse in York on New Year's Day

The body of York man Craig Darren Batters, 42, was recovered from the river on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called at 1.30pm on Sunday by a member of he public who had spotted a body in the river near Holly Terrace.

Fire and rescue crews helped recover the body from the water a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have had contact with Mr Batters between Friday 30 December 2016 and Sunday 1 January 2017 to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12170000357.