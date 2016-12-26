Body of missing Doncaster man found in woods over Christmas

The body of a man who went missing in Doncaster has been found in woods by officers.

Police discovered the body of Alfred Taylor in a woodland area near Campsall Road, Askern, at around 3pm on Christmas Eve (Saturday).

As previously reported by The Yorkshire Post, Mr Taylor was reported missing on December 19 from Green Lane, Askern.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The body has been formally identified as Alfred Taylor. His family has been notified and are receiving support.

"We’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeals and offered information to help in the search."