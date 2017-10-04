Bogus fish seller cons elderly lady in Kirklees

Police are warning residents to be vigilant following a report of an elderly woman being duped at her doorstep by a bogus fish seller.

On Monday around 1pm a man of about 50-years-old entered a property on Fairfield Rise in Kirkburton without permission after telling the elderly resident he was selling fish.

He took money from the house before leaving a small amount of food in the fridge before leaving.

He was white, 5ft, had dark hair which was thinning on top, spoke with a Yorkshire accent and was wearing a white apron.

PC David Butler, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are urging residents to remain vigilant if any cold callers approach their homes. Also not to hand over any money or any personal or bank details to anyone they are not expecting.

“If you are unsure always ask for official identification or a contact telephone number. Never feel under pressure, you are under no obligation.

“Make sure you check their identification and if you have any doubts at all about their authenticity ask them to wait while you call the company they claim to work for to verify they are indeed an employee.

“Anyone with any information or concerns is asked to contact the police via 101 or alternatively information can be passed to Action Fraud.”