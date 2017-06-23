Bomb disposal experts are called in to deal with hand grenade in North Yorkshire

A bomb disposal unit was sent to a North Yorkshire town last night following the discovery of a hand grenade.

A member of the public took the grenade – which is thought to have been in his neighbour’s garage since the 1950s – to the police and fire stations in Tadcaster shortly before 7pm.

Emergency services set up a 200-metre safety cordon around the scene of the incident, on Station Road.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Bomb disposal determined that the device was an inert hand grenade which they took away safely.”