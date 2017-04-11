Bomb explosion on team bus postpones Borussia Dortmund's Champions League game

Borussia Dortmund's Champions League game against Monaco has been postponed until Wednesday after three explosions around the team bus.

The German club announced a bomb exploded on their bus before the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, the incident believed to have happened around three kilometres away from the stadium.

Fans at the cancelled game

A statement on the club's Twitter account said: "Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Players are safe."

Dortmund and European governing body UEFA said shortly after 1930BST that the match had been called off, and would instead kick off at 1745BST on Wednesday.

The local police force - Polizei Nordrhein-Westfalen Dortmund - then stated on Twitter: "We can confirm that there have been three explosions in the area of the @BVB team bus."

In an initial announcement, Dortmund said: "At the departure of our bus, an incident occurred. One person was injured. More information to follow."

Reports in Germany said the injured person was Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra, and the Bundesliga side soon confirmed that to be the case.

They tweeted: "Dortmund confirmed In the explosion @MarcBartra was injured and is currently in the hospital. Good and fast recovery, Marc! #bvbasm"

Bartra joined the club from Barcelona last year, and his former club were quick to wish him well.

The Spanish club said on Twitter: "All our support to @MarcBartra, @BVB and their fans."