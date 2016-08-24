Boot set to work on £333m exhibition centre

Henry Boot’s property development arm​ ​is to work on​ ​a new​ ​£333m​ ​exhibition and conference centre​ ​in Scotland following an agreement with Aberdeen City Council. ​

​Sheffield-based Henry Boot said the​ development, which will include a four-star hotel and energy centre,​ ​has received detailed planning​ ​permission and ​will be funded by the City Council.

The site is adjacent​ ​to Aberdeen International Airport​ ​and will include a 12,500 capacity performance venue, extensive covered exhibition halls​ ​and 2,500 parking spaces.​

The four-star 200 bed hotel will be operated under the Hilton Hotels brand.

This initial phase of the scheme will provide more than 800,000 sq ft of space and includes a development agreement for another 150 bed hotel, to be operated under the Aloft brand, which has also been exchanged, conditional upon the grant of detailed planning permission, which is expected later this year.

Robertson Construction, the main contractor, has commenced work on site and development completion is expected in the first half of 2019.

Henry Boot Developments has also secured planning permission for a further 400,000 sq ft of business park space on land adjoining the exhibition and conference centre, which will be serviced as part of the scheme, and developed jointly with Aberdeen City Council.

Jamie Boot, chairman of Henry Boot, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by the Aberdeen City Council to develop the city’s new exhibition and conference centre, four-star hotel and energy centre.

“This is a landmark agreement for Henry Boot Developments with development expected to be completed in 2019.

“It is very pleasing to see the larger commercial development schemes we have been preparing for some time now finally on site. We remain mindful of the challenges facing our industry after the result of the EU referendum, taking into consideration this current market backdrop, we maintain a cautious outlook and as such the board’s expectations remain unchanged.”

Henry Boot has appointed Robertson Group as its main contractor to deliver​ ​the project. The Robertson contract will entail site preparation works, including ground and infrastructure works, as well as building the new arena and conference centre and one of the three on-site hotels.

The new Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre will provide four times the​ ​exhibition space available at the current centre.

The new facility is a key element of Aberdeen City Council’s​ ​Strategic Infrastructure Plan to grow the city’s economy.

Robertson was appointed​ after a competitive tendering process and will work closely​ ​with Henry Boot Developments and Aberdeen City Council to create the new world-class facility.

During the construction period, starting in August​ ​2016 until completion in 2019, 600 new jobs will be created, including a number of new​ ​apprenticeships.

Nick Harris of Henry Boot Developments ​said:​ “We understand how important​ ​the new world-class Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre is to the economy in​ ​Aberdeen and the North East and are pleased to be appointing Robertson Group which​ ​has close historical and current links to the area.”