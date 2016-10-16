Boris Johnson admits he was ‘wrestling’ with whether or not to leave the EU

Boris Johnson has claimed his previously unseen newspaper column in which he backed staying in the European Union was “semi-parodic” but admitted he was “wrestling” with whether to back Brexit.

The Foreign Secretary wrote the unpublished Remain-backing article in February, only two days before shocking David Cameron by revealing he would be campaigning for Brexit in the referendum.

Mr Johnson is now seen as a backer of a “hard Brexit”, this week insisting the UK can get a trade deal that is “of greater value” to the economy than access to the EU single market, which he described as an “increasingly useless” concept.

But in the pro-EU article, revealed in a new book and published in The Sunday Times, he supported membership of the free trade zone.

He also said Brexit would cause an “economic shock” and could lead to the “break up” of the United Kingdom in the article published in All Out War, by the newspaper’s political editor Tim Shipman.

But Mr Johnson said today that after writing the article it was “blindingly obvious” he should back Brexit.

He told Sky News: “Everybody was trying to make up their minds about whether or not to leave the European Union and it is perfectly true that back in February I was wrestling with it, like I think a lot of people in this country, and I wrote a long piece which came down overwhelmingly in favour of leaving.

“I then thought I better see if I can make the alternative case for myself so I then wrote a sort of semi-parodic article in the opposite sense, which has mysteriously found its way into the paper this morning because I think I might have sent it to a friend.

“But I set them side by side and it was blindingly obvious what the right thing to do was, and I think the people made the right decision, they voted very substantially to leave the European Union, that is what we’re going to do and we’re going to make a great success of it.”