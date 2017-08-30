Bottles and chairs were thrown in large-scale disorder at Elland Road boxing event

SEVENTEEN people appeared in court today to face charges in relation to a large scale disturbance at a boxing match in Leeds.

A total of 21 defendants are charged with violent disorder in relation to the incident at the Centenary Pavilion at Leeds United's Elland Road ground on February 18 this year.

Catherine Dowson, prosecuting, told Leeds Magistrates' Court: "The background to the incident was a boxing tournament held at the Leeds United ground, at which a large scale disturbance broke out, with bottles and chairs being thrown."

The prosecutor said that because of the nature of the violence and number of those involved, the case was too serious to be dealt with in the magistrates' court.

No pleas were entered in relation to 15 of the defendants.

They are: Ricky Flint, 23, of Petersfield Avenue, Belle Isle, Leeds; Declan Storey, 23, of Charles Avenue, Leeds 9; Nathan Reynolds, 27, of Roker Lane, Leeds; Nathan Conroy, 24, of Brooklands Avenue, Seacroft; Brian Holt, 38, of Stanks Drive, Leeds; Kayne Regan, 21, of O’Grady Square, Cross Green, Leeds; Jack Burgess, 20, of Montcalm Crescent, Hunslet; Lewis Shenbanjo, 27, of Blue Hill Crescent, Wortley; Thomas Hall, 30, of Recreation Grove, Holbeck; Jason Brattley, 29, of Lydgate, Burmantofts; Barry Lyons, 44, of Leigh Avenue, West Ardsley; Ryan McDonagh, 36, of Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft; Liam Mudd, 25, of Back Green, Morley; Ashley Buss, 24, of Clark Mount, Richmond Hill; Debbie Brear, 30, of Snapethorpe Road, Wakefield.

One defendant, Andrew Rowse, 31, of Northcote Crescent, Beeston, pleaded GUILTY to the offence of violent disorder.

Darren Fisher, 30, of Heald Street, Castleford, entered a NOT GUILTY plea to the violent disorder charge.

District judge Adrian Lower told the defendants: "On the basis of what I have heard and the allegations you face, it is too serious to be dealt with at this court and will be allocated to the Crown court."

All defendants were granted unconditional bail to appear before Leeds Crown Court on September 27.

The court heard lawyers for the defendants were still waiting to be served with CCTV footage of the incident from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Three other defendants, Jonathan Djambe, 21, of Doncaster Road, Pontefract; Martin Wormald, 34, of Brooklands Lane, Seacroft; and Patrick Stephen Lee Lock, 24, of Whingate Road, Armley, will appear before magistrates at a later date.

Barry John Brattley, 30, of Pontefract Street, East End Park, failed to attend court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It was reported at the time that three people needed hospital treatment after the incident, which West Yorkshire Police described as a "large scale disorder".

The venue had been hired for the white collar event but the main fight, between boxers Mikey Bourne and Mark Holmes, did not go ahead due to the violent scenes.