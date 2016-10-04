Boy, 12, in critical condition after being electrocuted on railway in West Yorkshire

A 12 -year-old boy is in a critical condition after being electrocuted on railway tracks.

Just before 6.15pm on Monday British Transport Police were called to the line close to South Elmsall following reports of a person on the tracks.

The boy was treated by paramedics for serious electrical burns.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 412 of 03/10/2016.