Boy, 13, dies after shed blaze in Campsall, Doncaster

A 13-year-old boy has been found dead following a shed fire in Doncaster.

The teenager, named locally as Jack Sheldon, was found after a blaze broke out in a shed in Byron Avenue, Campsall, at 9pm yesterday.

The scene in Doncaster where a 13 year old boy died in a shed fire. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

Firefighters made the grim discovery after extinguishing the blaze.

An investigation into the incident is now under way.

It is believed Jack lived at the end-of-terrace house with his mother, Carlie Swatten, 32, and younger brother Lewis.

At the property his morning, tarpolin covered the shed in the back garden. Next to the shed is a trampoline.

In the garden, which looks out onto the main road, a black tarpaulin sheet hung around an area where fire investigators were working.

A floral tribute outside the property read: “We are all thinking of you. There are no words that can be spoken.

“Just know that we share your sorrow.”

A neighbour, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “I was out last night when it happened.

“I know they kept a motorbike and petrol in the shed.

“I spoke to his mum last night and they aren’t coping with what happened.”

Another neighbour described seeing flames, saying: “It was my dogs that alerted the fire to me first around 8.30pm.

“The flames were above the trees and I could hear all this crackling and popping.

“I didn’t hear any screaming but I heard voices later on that I assume is was the police or fire investigators.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said today: “Emergency services were called to an address in Byron Avenue, Campsall, around 9pm yesterday following reports of a fire in a shed.

“Once the fire was put out a body was discovered, believed to be that of a 13-year-old boy. Formal identification is yet to take place.

“A joint investigation between South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is continuing this morning.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines had been sent to the incident.

Crews worked quickly to put out the fire, added the brigade, before the body was found inside the shed.

On social media, friends of Jack’s paid tribute to him.

The friend wrote: “Rip jack son you meant the world to me and many others, things just aren’t going to be the same without you. You were taken way too soon and you will always be missed I love you son rip”

A female friend wrote: “Rest in paradise jack,known you soooo long and thats the worst news ever,one of my best friends ever- gone but never forgotten, taken too young. love you always xxxxx”

Another friend posted: “Will be missed dearly.”