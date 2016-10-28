Boy, 13, dies after shed blaze in South Yorkshire

A 13-year-old boy has been found dead following a shed fire in Doncaster.

The teenager, who has not yet been named, was found after a blaze broke out in a shed in Byron Avenue, Campsall, at 9pm yesterday.

Firefighters made the grim discovery after extinguishing the blaze.

An investigation into the incident is now under way.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said today: “Emergency services were called to an address in Byron Avenue, Campsall, around 9pm yesterday following reports of a fire in a shed.

“Once the fire was put out a body was discovered, believed to be that of a 13-year-old boy. Formal identification is yet to take place.

“A joint investigation between South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is continuing this morning.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines had been sent to the incident.

Crews worked quickly to put out the fire, added the brigade, before the body was found inside the shed.