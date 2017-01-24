Boy, 14, remains critically ill in hospital after being struck by car

A TEENAGE boy remains critically ill in hospital ten days after he was struck by a car in Rotherham.

The 14-year-old was hit by a black Ford Focus on Oldgate Lane near St Peter's Church in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham at around 12.35pm on Saturday January 14.

The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The Focus is believed to have been travelling towards Dalton from Thrybergh. The Focus driver was not injured.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have stopped at the scene of the collision to offer their help, or anyone travelling through the area at the time with a dashboard camera.

Call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 475 of 14 January 2017.