Boy, 15, taken to hospital after fire breaks out in bedroom of Hull house

A boy has been taken hospital after a fire tore through the bedroom of a house in Hull during the early hours.

Firefighters were called to the home in Westcott Street shortly after 1.40am today following reports of a fire on the first floor.

They used breathing apparatus, a hose reel, a main jet and a thermal image camera while tackling the blaze, which 'severely damaged' a bedroom.

High powered fans were then used to clear smoke that had filled the rest of the property.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said a 15-year-old boy was given oxygen therapy for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by ambulance.

A woman at the scene was reported to have refused medical treatment.

The service said three smoke detectors had been fitted in the home but were not activated due to a fault.