Boy, 16, due in court after woman was carjacked in Leeds

A TEENAGER is due to appear in court today in connection with a carjacking in Leeds.
The 16-year-old boy, from Bramley, has been charged with robbery in relation to an incident on Monday, November 28.
A 35-year-old woman was attacked and had her Audi A3 stolen in Iveson Drive, West Park.
The boy has also been charged with driving otherwise than in accordance than a licence and driving without insurance.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court today.
Two other males, aged 14 and 18, and a 30-year-old woman remain on police bail.
The trio had previously been arrested in connection with the incident.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.