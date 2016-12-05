Boy, 16, due in court after woman was carjacked in Leeds

A TEENAGER is due to appear in court today in connection with a carjacking in Leeds.

The 16-year-old boy, from Bramley, has been charged with robbery in relation to an incident on Monday, November 28.

A 35-year-old woman was attacked and had her Audi A3 stolen in Iveson Drive, West Park.

The boy has also been charged with driving otherwise than in accordance than a licence and driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court today.

Two other males, aged 14 and 18, and a 30-year-old woman remain on police bail.

The trio had previously been arrested in connection with the incident.