Boy, 16, hurt after collision with car in Hull

A teenager was involved in a collision with a car after getting off a bus in Hull.

The crash happened on Friday, at around 5.45pm at the junction of Neatshead Garth and Noddle Hill Way.

The victim, 16, was trying to cross the road behind a boss when a car, believed to be a Citroen Picasso taxi, was in collision with him.

He sustained a broken thumb, cuts and bruises and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car did not stop after the collision.

anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 461 of 16 December 2016.