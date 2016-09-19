Boy, 5, mauled by dog in Horsforth, Leeds

A five-year-old boy is in hospital after being mauled by a dog in Leeds.

The child was attacked by the English bull terrier in Albert Mount, Horsforth, at around 6.10pm on Sunday.

Scene of the incident: Albert Mount, Horsforth (Google Maps)

He was bitten in his face and leg and is receiving treatment for his wounds in hospital today, police confirmed.

His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the dog was seized by officers from a nearby home.

A 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and is currently in custody.