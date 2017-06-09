Boy arrested after double school bomb hoax in Hull

A 17-year-old boy remains in custody today on suspicion of making hoax calls claiming there were bombs at two Hull schools.

Humberside Police said that hoax calls were made in relation to Wolfreton School and Sixth Form College in Willerby and Sirius Academy West, Anlaby Park Road South, yesterday afternoon, resulting in the evacuation of both sites.

The 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the incidents last night and is continuing to help police with enquiries.

Anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to polic, is asked to call 101 quoting log numbers 278 and 363 of June 8.