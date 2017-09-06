Boy arrested after suspected stabbing of teenager in West Yorkshire street

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by police investigating the reported stabbing of a teenager in a West Yorkshire street.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the boy had been apprehended in connection with the violent attack in Hazel Grove, Linthwaite near Huddersfield at 3.40pm today.

Police called to stabbing of teenager in West Yorkshire street - ‘several young people involved’

The suspected stabbing came just 30 minutes after a teenager was allegedly threatened with a knife and assaulted on Gillroyd Lane.

In a statement, DI Anna Buchanan of Kirklees CID, said: “These two incidents obviously happened close to one another and we are investigating whether they are linked. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed either incident to call police.”

A spokesman for the force added: “I can confirm that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Local MP Thelma Walker also released a statement in which she said: “I am deeply troubled to hear of the incidents involving weapons in Linthwaite and Cowlersley this afternoon. It appears that several young people were involved and serious injuries sustained. My thoughts are with those involved and their families.

“My office has been in contact with West Yorkshire Police and I am awaiting further information. An update will be shared as soon as we have any new information.”

Anyone with any information about either incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.

