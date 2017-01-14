Boy fights for his life after Sheffield car collision

A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a collision in Sheffield.

The boy, aged 14, who was travelling as a passenger in a blue BMW 3 series, was taken to hospital following the collision which occurred at around 9.10am yesterday in Back Lane, Loxley, close to the junction with Hollin House Lane.

The driver of the BMW, a 37-year-old woman, was not injured and no other vehicles are believed to be involved.