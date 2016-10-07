Boy knocked from bike by a car that did not stop

A 12 year-old boy was left with knee and shoulder injuries when he was knocked off his bike in Cleethorpes.

Humberside Police say it happened at 7:30 am on Tuesday on Park View in Cleethorpes when a vehicle, thought to be a black Nissan was in collision with the cyclist as it navigated a corner.

The boy was knocked from his cycle and injured his shoulder and knee as a result and the motorist did not stop at the scene.

The boy received treatment at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital but was not detained.

The driver of the black Nissan vehicle or anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 276 of 4 October 2016.