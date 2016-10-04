Boy suffers burns on Pontefract railway line

A 12 year-old boy remains critically ill in hospital after suffering serious electrical burns in an incident on a railway line in South Elmsall yesterday evening.

British Transport Police were called to a report of a person on the line just before 6.15pm.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and the boy was treated on the scene before being taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Enquiries are on-going to establish how the boy came to be on the tracks.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 412 of 03/10/2016