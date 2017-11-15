Boycott’s guest speaker slot in Bridlington

Yorkshire cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott will be joining the speaker list for The Business Day at Bridlington Spa on Friday June 8.

His announcement follows that of Joanna Lumley who was recently announced as the headline speaker for the prestigious event as part of Humber Business Week.

The Business Day will take place at Bridlington Spa on Friday 8 June 2018. Tickets cost £125 per person, or £1,000 for 10. For more information, or to book tickets go to bridspa.com or call 01262 678258.

Councillor Stephen Parnaby, Leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council,Boycott said: “The Business Day places business networking at the heart of a day of discovery and insight.”