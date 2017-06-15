Brabin suggests Batley as Channel 4 Location, Location, Location

BATLEY AND SPEN MP Tracy Brabin has suggested her constituency could be the future home of Channel 4.

York, Leeds and Bradford are among other locations which have been put forward as the Government looks to move the broadcaster out of London.

Ms Brabin, herself a former actor who appeared on popular TV shows including Coronation Street, argued the relocation of Channel 4 or the broadcaster commissioning work from local production companies would significantly help regeneration efforts.

In a letter to Culture Secretary Karen Bradley, Ms Brabin said there is “more to the North than our key cities - there are towns and villages that also require investments for growth”.

The MP said: “There is much to be done to diversify broadcasting and the arts, from reaching out and investing in the North, to supporting people from working class backgrounds to progress in the sector.

“This consultation presents an opportunity for investment in Batley and Spen and I sincerely hope that Government will seriously consider investing in the constituency.

“The regions are much more than our great cities – they are also made up of our brilliant towns like Batley, Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Cleckheaton and their surrounding villages.

“Here in our communities we have many talented and creative people, and it’s important that we provide them with the opportunities they deserve, which will in turn regenerate and reinvigorate our communities.”

Manchester and Birmingham are considered to be among the favourites.