Bradford Bulls bosses to pay money owed to taxman

Bradford Bulls rugby league club bosses say they will pay tens of thousands of pounds owed to the taxman.

Officials at HM Revenue and Customs on Monday asked for the club to be wound up at a hearing in a Bankruptcy & Companies Court in London.

But a judge - Registrar Nicholas Briggs - said he would review the case on November 14 after a lawyer representing the club said money would be paid.

The judge heard that there was a disagreement over how much the taxman was owed.

Tax officials say the club owes around £350,000 - club bosses say the debt is around £133,000.

Barrister Rowena Page told the judge that more than £100,000 had already been paid.

Outside court, club chairman Marc Green said debts would be cleared.

“I am grateful to my barrister for her ability,” he said.

“It is not a comfortable position to be in.”