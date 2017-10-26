Bradford Bulls confirm two players contacted by West Yorkshire Police over 'caught on camera' images

Two Bradford Bulls players have been contacted by police after men resembling them appeared on West Yorkshire Police's 'Caught on Camera' website.

Three images have been released by the force of men who are sought in connection with an assault in Leeds on Saturday, October 7.

On the webpage, the force says the men may be potential suspects or witnesses.

Today, Bradford Bulls issued this statement: "Bradford Bulls can confirm that squad member Ross Peltier and former Bull Omari Caro were today both sought after by West Yorkshire Police.

"Both players have already contacted West Yorkshire Police and are currently assisting them with their enquiry. There will be no further comment."

Omari Caro's contract is due to expire in November.

There is no confirmation that the players are the men in the pictures at this stage.