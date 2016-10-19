Bradford coach wins Football Mum of the Year award

An England striker inspired the next generation when she visited young footballers at a club in Bradford,

Manchester City star Toni Duggan dropped in to Thackley Juniors FC after

one of their coaches was named McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year.

Michelle Woollias is part of a 60-strong coaching team at the club, which runs 33 teams across 12 age groups.

The visit also saw the international footballer hand new kits to the Under 11s and Under 10s girls’ teams as part of a McDonald’s scheme, and Toni held a training session with several of the Thackley sides before taking part in a question and answer session about her career.

“The whole club has been really excited to have Toni down at the club and the girls have not stopped talking about it. It was great to be awarded McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year and I can’t thank McDonald’s enough for all of their continued support. The new kit means a lot to the girls and they can’t wait to wear it in their next fixture,” said Michelle.

Toni’s visit coincided with the FA’s annual Girls’ Football Week initiative.

“Girls’ Football Week is an occasion that really puts females in the game on the map and shows them that they are appreciated in football, just as much as their male counterparts. When I was growing up, I would have loved to have a week dedicated to girls in football, so I hope this week encourages other girls that may not be part of a club, to join one and really get involved in the game,” said the England international.

The local McDonald’s restaurant, owned by franchisee Priptal Singh, is a supporter of Thackley Juniors.