Bradford family escape house fire

A MOTHER passed her children to safety before escaping herself as her Bradford home was engulfed by fire.

Firefighters were called to reports of people trapped in a house on fire in the Frizinghall area of Bradford in the early hours of this morning.

By the time they arrived three young children had been passed to neighbours from a first floor window by their mother who then escaped herself.

The woman suffered what West Yorkshire Fire Service described as "superficial burns" to her legs and arms and all four were also treated for smoke inhalation.

A neighbour was also treated for smoke inhalation but did not go to hospital.

The fire service said the cause of the fire appeared to be a candle in a bathroom at the house in Midland Road.