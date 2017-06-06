Bradford in UK's top 10 cities for parking fines

Bradford drivers received more than £15,000 in parking fines in just two years.

Car lease specialist UK Carline researched the number of parking fines issues by councils across the UK between 2014 and 2016.

Bradford came in ninth place, with 141,692 fines handed out during the two-year period by the city council - a total of £14,169 in charges.

In Bradford, drivers are most likely to be fined on a Tuesday - nationally, the most common day for tickets to be issued is a Saturday.

The only other Yorkshire council in the top 10 was Sheffield, which placed seventh with 155, 552 fines issued, mostly commonly on a Tuesday.

The national hotspot was Brent on the outskirts of London, where 537,128 drivers were fined during the survey period.