Bradford legal firm boss jailed for £200,000 fraud

The principal partner of a Bradford legal firm and his brother who set up a fictitious agency that claimed thousands of pounds in interpreters fees have been jailed.

Chambers Solicitors boss Mohammed Ayub and his brother Mohammed Riaz were sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of conspiracy to defraud at a trial in Sheffield last year.

Mohammed Riaz

Ayub was jailed for three years and a six months and Riaz to two years and nine months.

A third defendant, Neil Frew, who was a partner and immigration department manager at Chambers, received a suspended term.

The trio were jailed in relation to payments made to a fictitious agency Legal Support Services, which was set up by Riaz to claim thousands of pounds in interpreters’ fees from the Legal Aid Agency, a government body that runs the legal aid system.

The total cost of the fraud could not be established, but the prosecution estimate it could be around £200,000.

Chambers Solicitors, which had offices in Bradford and Wakefield, has since been closed down by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

The investigation was carried out by West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit.

Detective Inspector Ben McDonald, said: "This was a lengthy and complex investigation and I would like to thank everyone who assisted in bringing this case to a successful conclusion.

"This sends a clear message to the public that anyone who commits large scale fraud, no matter what their position, will be dealt with accordingly."