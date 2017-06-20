Search

Bradford man charged with kidnap and indecent assault of girl after nearly four decades

Police have charged the man nearly four decades on.

A man has been charged with the kidnap and indecent assault of a four-year-old girl in Keighley in 1978.

George Frankland, 74, of Falcon Street, Bradford will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow.

