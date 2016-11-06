Bradford restaurant gutted in blaze

FIREFIGHTERS dealt with a blaze which gutted a restaurant and takeaway on Leeds Road, Bradford, in the early hours today.

Crews were called to deal with the fire on the ground floor at the Afghani Cuisine restaurant just before 3.30am today (Sun Nov 6).

Fire crews from Bradford, Fairweather Green and Stanningley dealt with the incident.

Fire crews remained at the scene for several hours and a police cordon remained outside the restaurant this morning.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.