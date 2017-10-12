Bradford Widescreen Weekend: How rags-to-riches musical My Fair Lady finally won Jack his Oscar

Gregory Orr, the grandson of legendary film mogul Jack Warner, will share tales of growing up on the Hollywood studio floor in Bradford tomorrow. Tony Earnshaw reports.

Jack L. Warner had wanted his very own Oscar for 20 years. In 1965 he took one home. The man who steered the likes of Humphrey Bogart to stardom and created arguably cinema’s greatest run of hard-nosed gangster flicks won an Academy Award for a musical: My Fair Lady.

Taking to the stage, he thanked the academy, playwright George Bernard Shaw, director George Cukor and lyricist/librettist duo Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. Then he added: “It’s something we will always be proud of and I speak for those on the back lot, the front lot, upstairs, downstairs, everywhere. I know they thank you and I thank you for them.”

Those who knew the private Jack Warner saw something simple in his devotion to Shaw’s transformative tale. And if it didn’t fit the traditional Warner Bros. brand, then Warner himself wasn’t looking at a notion of continuation: he was looking to his legacy.

The magic of Lerner and Loewe can be seen anew when My Fair Lady screens as part of Bradford’s Widescreen Weekend tomorrow. It will be introduced by Warner’s grandson, documentary filmmaker Gregory Orr. Orr grew up on movie sets. As a 13-year-old he mixed with King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table when his grandfather produced one of his very last epics, Camelot. But before that came My Fair Lady.

“Certainly the story of a young girl coming up from the East End and rising up and becoming a proper lady was a story that he could identify with,” says Orr. “Many people in Hollywood had an Anglophile streak. They liked the English way of the country squire. My grandfather was attaching himself to something that was sentimental but also had the rags-to-riches story. He wanted one last chance – and he wanted an Oscar.”

History tells us that Warner accepted the Oscar for Casablanca in 1943, but it wasn’t his to accept. He outpaced producer Hal B. Wallis to the stage to take

the award, and the glory.

“What happened with Casablanca at the ceremony is that he ran up, pushing past the producer, and grabbed it. But it was the studio’s; it wasn’t quite his. So My Fair Lady was his chance to have his own personal Oscar. It was important to him.”

By the mid-1960s, Jack Warner had more than 300 film credits to his name. With his brothers Albert, Harry and Sam, he had built one of the principal film factories in the world and one that practically reinvented Hollywood as we know it.

The popular image of Jack Warner was that of the showman and shameless self-publicist. Yet his grandson, director of Jack L. Warner: The Last Mogul, said the bluff exterior masked deep insecurities.

“The industry is very hard. Cut-throat might be the word,” muses Orr. “But it’s contagious. And there’s a lot of drive and tremendous ambition in all those smiling faces at the Oscar telecast. My grandfather’s position was don’t be tough on the people that don’t have any power, such as the smaller person who is not trying to do you ill-will. He was nice to people. He’d put old silent movie actors in movies and make sure they were hired. He was really in the people business because you need all that talent.

"But he was always worried that someone was going to take advantage of him because people had tried in the past. So there was a little bit of paranoia there, which was deserved on some level, I suppose.”

Orr was six when he went with his father and mother to Antibes where his grandfather owned a palatial house on the waterfront. It was the moment he realised that Jack Warner was “powerful, unusual and rich”. People like Orson Welles and future President John F. Kennedy would stop by on their yachts. He remembers it as “a magical place for a kid”.

“He loved to gamble and he would go off to Cannes to play baccarat. It was my grandmother who loved the arts and philosophy. He was a boy with barely a sixth grade education. He left school when he was 12 or 13.

“At home we knew him to be a bit of a music hall performer. He loved to tell jokes, whistle little songs and ditties. In some ways he was nervous around children. He didn’t let you get a word in edgeways. Emotional intimacy was a bit uncomfortable for him. He was a sensitive guy who covered it up with a lot of bluster.”

In the last years of his life Warner devoted himself to a string of films that were far removed from the ‘30s and ‘40s hits that had made his studio’s reputation and fortune. Projects like My Fair Lady, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Camelot were literate pieces that perhaps signalled a change in Warner as he entered his 70s.

There had been others in Warner’s heyday. Who remembers Devotion, the story of the Bronte sisters with Olivia De Havilland as Charlotte and Ida Lupino as Emily? Not a foot of film was shot outside Los Angeles. The New York Times review described it as “a ridiculous tax upon reason and an insult to plain intelligence”, which shows that even the omniscient moguls sometimes got it catastrophically wrong.

Orr laughs when he recalls that the film had no chance of authenticity: it’s resemblance to 19th century Yorkshire was merely accidental and, like 1939’s Wuthering Heights, in which a California ranch stood in for the moors.

“The director [Curtis Bernhardt] fought with Olivia De Havilland. He was rather high-handed. Others said she was obstreperous. There was something not going right and they delayed it by several years. It might not have been a Warner Bros. movie in the sense that the studio executives didn’t understand it enough to make it into a good movie. It was made under the studio system where everything was made on the back lot; my grandfather hated anybody going on location. It didn’t match enough the people making it to make it into a successful movie.”

Maybe the timing was wrong. Perhaps Jack Warner, a septuagenarian sentimentalist who had long passed over the crime dramas of the past in favour of lighter fare, might have made the ultimate Brontë drama had he lived long enough. Orr’s laughter reveals his doubts.

“He was a slow reader. Getting through a novel was difficult for him. He said, ‘If it’s too long to read on the toilet, it’s too long’. I’m sorry to say it, but does that sum it up?”

Gregory Orr will be in conversation at 2pm on Friday, October 13, as part of Widescreen Weekend at the Science + Media Museum, Bradford.