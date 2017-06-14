Branch closures put 33 jobs under threat

Skipton Building Society has confirmed it is to close eight branches and its three agencies in September, putting 33 jobs at risk.

Branches in Blackpool, Newby, Earby, Ivybridge, Heswall, Rochdale, Wickersley and Norwich will all close while Skipton’s three agencies occupy other businesses in Grassington, Hawes and Leyburn.

The society said in a statement that it had seen a significant decline in the number of people using these branches as customers make greater use digital and telephone services.

Andrew Bottomley, Skipton’s director of distribution and financial advice, said: “It is with regret we have had to make the decision to close these branches in September. We’ve been so proud to serve our customers in person in these areas and have held off for as long as we can before having to close the branches -which will be the first time Skipton has closed any of our branches in several years. These branches have seen a significant reduction in the number of people visiting them over the past two years.

“Our focus now is to do everything we can to support our team members affected by this news; and our customers who we have personally written to and explained what’s happening and how we can continue to meet their financial needs.”