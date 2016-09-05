Brand8 to be the voice of Norwegian group

A Yorkshire public relations agency has secured a deal to enhance the reputation and profile of a fast growing Scandinavian company that is doing its bit to protect the environment.

The Norwegian company TOMRA has appointed Leeds-based Brand8 PR to deliver a global corporate public relations strategy following a competitive pitch.

TOMRA has a turnover of €650m (£551m) and employs around 2,600 people. Established in 1972, the company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Around 87,000 of its reverse vending and sorting machines are installed globally across more than 80 countries.

Brand 8’s managing director, Rob Smith, has worked with TOMRA’s recycling, food and sensor-based sorting system businesses since 2009.

Brand8 PR presented its strategy at TOMRA’s offices in Dublin in competition against two other PR agencies, both with global office networks.

TOMRA’s vice-president head of group brand and corporate communication, Lorraine Dundon, said: “We were impressed by the clarity of Brand8 PR’s strategic thinking and the fact that it is firmly rooted in achieving our commercial and reputational objectives.”

Founded in 2010, Brand8 PR provides corporate and consumer public relations and content marketing services to a diverse range of businesses in the UK and abroad.

The agency’s clients include law firm Gordons and national chartered surveyor Sanderson Weatherall.

Brand8 PR managing director, Rob Smith, said: “We’re immensely proud to have been appointed to handle TOMRA’s global corporate PR brief.

“It is a worldwide market leader and technology innovator.”