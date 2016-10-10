Brass notches up another Minions victory

Communications company Brass has won the ultimate marketing industry accolade; the Masters of Marketing Award for Promotional and Shopper Marketing.

The triumph for the Leeds-based agency marks the 7th trophy won by Brass for their industry-leading ‘Meet the Minions’ marketing campaign for FMCG brand Soreen after scooping 5 trophies at the 2016 IPM Awards, and winning a prestigious FAB Award.

Created by Brass for the UK’s favourite malt loaf, the Soreen Minions campaign included an on pack promotion to ‘Meet the Minions’ at Universal Studios USA, plus runners up prizes of private screenings of the ‘Minions’ film, last summer’s huge animated blockbuster.

Brass also negotiated the rights to the film for the brand, and created and executed all key campaign elements including entry website, in-store display units in 2,000 supermarkets, and national outdoor poster advertising.

The prestigious Masters of Marketing award was judged by a panel of 25 eminent CMO’s, Digital Directors, and marketing industry thought-leaders, and was presented by comedian, Stephen Mangan at a glittering ceremony at the hip Toxy Cinema in London on 4th October, 2016. The award ceremony, endorsed by Marketing Magazine, eConsultancy, Creative Review and Design Week, marked the start of the two day ‘Festival of Marketing’ event in London, where Brass’ award winning entry was displayed.

Upon winning the marketing accolade, Paul McGann, Managing Partner at Brass, said: “I am really pleased to say we beat loads of big brands and agencies to win the Master of Marketing award for the Soreen Meet the Minions campaign in London last night.

“A massive thank you to everyone at Brass that made this the best shopper marketing campaign of 2016.”