Brave Bradley gets hero’s welcome

Leeds held one of 300 Armed Forces Day events across the country, marking the day with a military display, a chance to get up close a Spitfire and a German Me 109, and entertainment in Millennium Square.

Lord Mayor Coun Jane Dowson said: “It was fantastic to see another great crowd in attendance. We have had some truly memorable Armed Forces Day events in our city and I think this year’s family-friendly programme on offer was one of the best ever.”

Bradley Lowery with his mother, Gemma.

At the national event in Liverpool PM Theresa May praised the armed forces for the “tremendous job” they do.