Brave Bradley gets hero’s welcome

Leeds held one of 300 Armed Forces Day events across the country, marking the day with a military display, a chance to get up close a Spitfire and a German Me 109, and entertainment in Millennium Square.
Lord Mayor Coun Jane Dowson said: “It was fantastic to see another great crowd in attendance. We have had some truly memorable Armed Forces Day events in our city and I think this year’s family-friendly programme on offer was one of the best ever.”
At the national event in Liverpool PM Theresa May praised the armed forces for the “tremendous job” they do.