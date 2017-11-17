Brave woman's charity tribute to late mum

A grateful woman whose mum’s final days were transformed by Dementia Forward in Harrogate is having her head shaved to raise awareness and funds for charity.

Andrea Bradley was married and lived in Harrogate at the time her mother was diagnosed with dementia.

Not only was she concerned that her mum should be looked after properly as she started to slip away but she felt alone and was desperate for support at one of the most difficult times in her life.

Andrea said: “I only really fully understood how brilliant Dementia Forward has been after my mum sadly passed away. Not only had they helped her as she lived with Dementia and gave me the support at the time, they then continued to help me through my grieving process.”

Since those dark days of nearly three years Andrea has divorced from her husband and moved to Easingwold to live, where Dementia Forward has a Wellbeing Cafe.

But her links remain strong and Andrea travels each week to remain active in the Harrogate Wellbeing Cafe, as part of the Time Together Tuesday group at Christ Church.

Brave Andrea is now fundraising for Dementia Forward by having her head shaved next Monday at 11am at Harrogate hair and beauty salon Dangerfield and Keane on Cold Bath Road with the help of ex-Emmerdale actor John Middleton.

The salon recently teamed up with Dementia Forward to sponsor their Singing for the Brain sessions, which are held weekly at Christ Church in Harrogate.

The public can support Andrea at her fundraising page via

www.everyclick.com/andreabradley

DEMWENTIA FORWARD FACTFILE

Dementia Forward is a ‘local for local’ charity, passionate about supporting people living with dementia and those who care for them locally.

Its main base is Community House, Allhallowgate in Ripon.

Dementia Forward offers help to the individual and their carer throughout their illness in Ripon, Harrogate, York and the surrounding areas.