BREAKING: Bus driver who killed 15-year-old girl in Sheffield city centre crash is jailed

A Sheffield bus driver whose 'careless' driving led to a crash that killed one teen and left another fighting for his life has been put behind bars, after a judge ruled he had enough time to avoid the young couple.

Judge Paul Watson QC sentenced Paul Andrew Brown, aged 51, of Cannon Hall Road, Fir Vale, to 10 months in prison after he admitted to one count of causing death by dangerous driving, relating to a crash in Haymarket, Sheffield city centre that led to the death of 15-year-old Summer Seymour.

Jake Ford sustained life-threatening injuries in the horror crash

The crash on December 11, 2015 also left Summer's boyfriend Jake Ford, 17, with life threatening injuries.

Speaking outside the court, Summer's heartbroken mum Corrina Seymour said she did not think Brown had been given a long enough sentence.

She said: "Whatever sentence would have been passed today would never have been enough.

"A life for a life, as far as I'm concerned, but that's not to be.

The scene in Haymarket in the days following the collision

"No, 10 months is not enough. Not at all."

The court was told how the young couple were crossing the road when the crash took place, and would have been visible to Brown, who had just finished a shift working on the First 98 bus, for around six seconds before he collided with them.

Prosecutor, Gordon Stables, told the court how in the run up to the horror crash, Brown's 'attention was not fully on his driving'.

CCTV footage from inside the bus revealed how in the five minutes prior to the collision taking place Brown used his phone while moving, logged off the ticket machine and put his phone back into his breast pocket.

He had finished using the phone and ticket machine, at the time of the collision, however.

Judge Watson told Brown: "You were distracted by something other than your driving.

"It seems to me that both of your victims were in full view for a significant amount of time. I am not sure whether if it was six seconds matters, there was time for you to take avoiding action."

Brown, who lost his job with First as a result of the collision, was also disqualified from driving for 17 months.