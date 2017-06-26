BREAKING: Cladding on Sheffield tower block to be removed after failing fire safety test

Cladding on a Sheffield tower block is set to be replaced after it failed a fire safety test.

Sheffield Council said a single element of covering on the Hanover tower block in Exeter Drive, Broomhall, failed the inspection.

The news comes after dozens of people died in the Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington, London, on June 14.

Council bosses say 'it is safe' for residents to stay in their homes but will provide accommodation if people chose to move out.

This afternoon, housing officers began to inform people living in all 125 properties in the block the work had to be carried out.

Security are to be on site '24 hours a day' while the building works take place and council bosses will hold a residents’ drop-in session from 4pm to 9pm this today.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “Our utmost priority, as always, is our residents. Our advice is that all Hanover residents are safe to remain in their homes while work to remove the cladding takes place. This view is supported by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (SYFR).

“24 tower blocks have been refurbished over the last 30 years and we have consistently used products that are widely used in the UK and have complied with building regulations when they were received the cladding works.

“Sheffield City Council has asked for this independent assessment of all its tower blocks so tenants and residents can feel reassured and safe in their homes

“We will not rest until we can assure tenants that our blocks are safe. We have carried out our own assessment which has revealed that the cladding on Hanover needs to be removed and we will do this straight away.

“We believe it is safe for people to remain in their homes and SYFR is supportive of our approach.

“If residents do have particular anxiety and wish to leave, we will provide temporary accommodation for them.”

Last week, Sheffield Council announced it would be installing sprinkler systems in all 24 tower blocks it has.