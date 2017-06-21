Breaking: Detectives name suspect wanted for Leeds nightclub shooting

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a man who was shot outside a Leeds nightclub have named the suspect they are trying to trace.

The 42-year-old victim was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened on August 29 last year outside Nitetrax nightclub in Chapeltown Road.

And today (Wednesday), police say they are now seeking to arrest Shaquille Liddie in connection with the shooting, and have released pictures in a bid to trace him.

The 23-year-old is also known as Shaquille Hull.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths, who is leading the investigation, said: "Liddie has links to Leeds, Manchester and London and we urgently need to locate him and arrest him. He is wanted for attempted murder where a man was shot and therefore we are advising the public not to approach him but to contact 999 immediately if they see him.

"We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him over the last few weeks and that work is ongoing. We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist in locating him."

Two men are currently remanded in custody having previously been charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Plainridge or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.