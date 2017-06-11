BREAKING: Major police incident on Sheffield road

Police have been called out to a major incident on a Sheffield road this afternoon, with eye-witnesses reporting seeing over 10 police cars sent to the scene.

South Yorkshire Police are still in attendance at the incident in Main Road, Darnall.

The scene in Main Road, Darnall

Several eye-witnesses say they have seen more than 10 police cars sent to the scene.

A section of the road has been cordoned off.

A bus stop and a silver car appear to have been damaged in the incident, the nature of which is not yet known.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.

More to follow.