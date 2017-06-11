BREAKING: Major police incident on Sheffield road

Police have been called out to a major incident on a Sheffield road this afternoon, with eye-witnesses reporting seeing over 10 police cars sent to the scene.
South Yorkshire Police are still in attendance at the incident in Main Road, Darnall.
Several eye-witnesses say they have seen more than 10 police cars sent to the scene.
A section of the road has been cordoned off.
A bus stop and a silver car appear to have been damaged in the incident, the nature of which is not yet known.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.
More to follow.