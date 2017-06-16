BREAKING: Men arrested for attempted murder after shooting and stabbing in Sheffield suburb

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting and a stabbing in a Sheffield suburb.

A probe was launched after a 33-year-old man was knifed in his neck and a 21-year-old was shot in his leg in an incident in the Wensley Street area of Fir Vale in the early hours of yesterday.

They were both taken to hospital, where they remain today.

The stabbing victim was seriously injured but the gunshot victim's injuries are described as non-life threatening.

South Yorkshire Police said the men arrested over the attacks are 33 and 21.

A number of police cordons were put in place in Wensley Street and nearby Hinde House Crescent following the incident just before 3.40am yesterday.

Forensic experts in protective white suits examined the crime scene for potential evidence left behind.

Detectives believe the shooting and stabbing were linked attacks.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Henderson, investigating the two incidents, said: "We are still in the early stages of this investigation, however we do believe both of the incidents in Fir Vale are connected and I would ask anyone who may have information to please call 101, or make contact with Crimestoppers anonymously.

"I appreciate they occurred in the early hours when most people will have been asleep, however the attacks did take place in the street and I would appeal to anyone who may have heard something, or may have been awake and seen anyone in the area acting suspiciously around the time, or earlier in the evening, to please come forward."

Witnesses or anyone in the area with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The third incident was reported last night (Thursday, 15 June) at around 8.45pm of a group of men involved in an altercation in Firth Park.

During the incident which occurred in the park, a 43-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his back. He was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. A 38-year-old man was also taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

An investigation is now ongoing to identify those involved and detectives are working to gather evidence and review CCTV footage. A cordon placed around the park last night has now been removed.

Local Policing Inspector Richard Burgess for the areas said: "I want to reassure the local communities that these incidents have dedicated teams investigating them and are being dealt with as a priority.

"The incident in Fir Vale and two incidents in Firth Park are not being treated as linked at this time, however I fully understand the concerns residents will have due to the close proximity and timings in which they occurred.

"We will be deploying extra patrols and mounted officers into the areas over the coming days to provide a high visibility police presence and to offer reassurance to our communities."

If you can help with the incidents, please call police on 101 or Crimetoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 116 or 1145 of 15 June 2017.