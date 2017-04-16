Breaking: Motorcyclist dies following crash in Sheffield

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Sheffield this morning.

A 20-year-old man was riding a grey Yamaha motorbike which lost control on Langsett Road North, in Oughtibridge, at around 7.45am.

The accident happened near to the junction with Bedford Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

Langsett Road North currently remains closed in both directions between Cockshut Lane and Green Lane.

Police are investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 262 of April 16.