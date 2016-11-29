BREAKING: Murder probe launched after man dies following Sheffield supermarket attack

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an attack outside a Sheffield supermarket.

A 34-year-old man had died following a serious assault outside the Emin Supermarket on Spital Hill in Burngreave, at around 3.45am on Sunday, Novemeber 20.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained there in a critical condition, until his death today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Officers are now treating the attack as a murder investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Formal identification and a post-mortem examination have not yet taken place, but the man’s family are receiving support from officers. They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

"It is believed that the man may have been approached outside the store and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the local area at the time of the incident.

"Did you see the assault? Did you see anyone behaving suspiciously, or any vehicles driving in the area at the time?"

Anyone with information should call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 208 of 20 November 2016.

You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

More from The Star

Vandals trash animal farm shop in Sheffield



Sheffield United player's sex abuse revelation leads to probes by three police forces



body found by police in search for missing man



Police probing Sheffield reported rape issue CCTV image appeal



Drive for Justice: Sheffield woman's lifetime of sadness at death of brother hit by driver



Sheffield United: We're not the finished article Chris Wilder