BREAKING NEWS: Man's body discovered in Sheffield home

A man's body was found in a Sheffield home last night.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were called out to Batemoor Road, Batemoor, at just before 10pm following reports of a gas leak.

Batemoor Road, Batemoor. Picture: Google

Residents were evacuated from a block of flats as a precaution while fire crews from Sheffield Central and Lowedges stations checked the gas supply.

It turned out to be a false alarm but firefighters said a man's body was discovered in one of the homes. The death is not thought to be suspicious.

Jim Moll, watch manager at Sheffield Central Station, said: "There was initial reports of a smell of gas so residents in flats were evacuated as a precaution and the area was cordoned off.

"They were allowed back into their homes later after we checked the area.

"A man's body was discovered and police are investigating."

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed a man's body was found at a property but the death is not believed to be suspicious.

No details about the man's age have been released yet and an investigation has been launched.

Emergency services left the scene at about 2am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that the body of a man has been found at the premises and our investigations are continuing."

She added that she was waiting for confirmation from officers as to whether or not the death is being treated as suspicious.